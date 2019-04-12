Congrats ... Rio Murray receives second place in the 2018 Alabama Farm-City Multimedia contest

From left are the Alabama Farmers Cooperative’s Samantha Carpenter, Rio Murray, teacher Kimberly Murray and Alabama Farm-City Committee Chairman Jeff Helms.

Calhoun County’s Rio Murray received second place in the 2018 Alabama Farm-City Multimedia Contest for ninth-12th grades during the organization’s annual luncheon and awards program in Birmingham April 4. The 2018 theme was “200 Years of Alabama Agriculture,” and the Multimedia Contest gave students flexibility to integrate photos, text, charts, interviews and narration in communicating their message. Murray, who lives in Anniston, is a 10th-grader at Munford High School in Munford. Murray and her classroom each received $200 cash from the Alabama Farmers Cooperative (AFC). 

