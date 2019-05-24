The Rho Rho Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Gadsden State Community College recently held its 2019 induction ceremony. Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, headquartered in Jackson, Miss., is the largest honor society in higher education with 1,285 chapters on college campuses in all 50 of the United States and internationally. Local students inducted are:
Alexandria: Dru Davis, Shelby Lowery, Periann Wills
Anniston: Jocelyn Bernstein, Jamerious Borden, Candace Brooks, Ta’Dallious Brown, Jodi Burke, Jacob Callahan, Mischaela Cole, Dezaray Dean, Chris Forlines, Cheyenne Fulmer, Cody Fulmer, Sarina Gibson, Beverley Graham, Christa Guy, Tyhre Heath, Rachael Hendricks, Kiley Hodge, Anh Huynh, Victoria Lewis, Ivy McCurley, Lindie Peeples, Haley Shaw, Anna Vice, Laquisha Whetstone
Eastaboga: Ian Jobst, Kaitlin Davidson, Randi Pruett
Jacksonville: Elijah Bush, Aja Diamond, Raymond Dickens, Nina Frolik, Alexis King, Dalton Payne, Brianna Putman, Courtney Upton, Bethany Welch, Kyle Willhide, Kierria Wright
Munford: Kacie Anderson, Phillip Beach, Trey Brady, Heather Mayfield, Candace Webb
Ohatchee: Hannah Cole, Shaylee Elders, Lauren Martin, Peighton Tavis
Oxford: Melissa Bishop, Laquaramyshi Bonds, Pamela Byrams, Dana Clark, Mhiyauna Heard, Jorge Martinez, April McCord, Jaden Starr, Stephen Thompson, Michael Waters, Madelyn Wright
Pell City: Mary Sparks
Piedmont: Madison Bowman, Jon Bright, Jared Kilgore, Meredith Pell, Rolonzia Stitts, Krista Tyree
Weaver: Almotasem Alnaham, Dalton Hamby