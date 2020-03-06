Congrats ... residents donate gifts to Encore Enrichment Center

Subscribe to annistonstar.com for complete access to local news from The Anniston Star, The Daily Home, The Cleburne News, The News-Journal and the St. Clair Times. You can use your subscription at our website and with out mobile applications for The Anniston Star and The Daily Home.
Monthly subscriptions are just $7.99 for 30 days. Or, subscribe at $69.99 for a year and save 27% over the regular monthly price!
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Legacy Village of Jacksonville residents have put their hearts into giving shelter dogs a second chance through the Encore Enrichment Center for Shelter Dogs “Seniors- 4-Seniors” program.
Each month resident volunteers spend a workday with the shy and frightened dogs in the care of the 501(c) nonprofit animal organization, located in Anniston. Encore Enrichment Center brings in Calhoun County shelter dogs during the day to provide basic obedience, playtime and other socialization activities to increase their chances of adoption over being euthanized.