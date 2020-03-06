Congrats ... residents donate gifts to Encore Enrichment Center

Residents of Legacy Village of Jacksonville.

Legacy Village of Jacksonville residents have put their hearts into giving shelter dogs a second chance through the Encore Enrichment Center for Shelter Dogs “Seniors- 4-Seniors” program.

Each month resident volunteers spend a workday with the shy and frightened dogs in the care of the 501(c) nonprofit animal organization, located in Anniston. Encore Enrichment Center brings in Calhoun County shelter dogs during the day to provide basic obedience, playtime and other socialization activities to increase their chances of adoption over being euthanized.

