Congrats ... Ray and LaVerne Morrison

Ray and LaVerne Morrison play bridge in their Inverness, Fla., home while celebrating their one month wedding anniversary. The couple dated in 1952-1953 in their home state of Alabama and were recently reunited and married March 2, 2019, surrounded by 200 guests.

