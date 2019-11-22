Congrats ... Randy Jones

Randy Jones, a 1984 graduate of White Plains High School.

Randy Jones, a 1984 graduate of White Plains High School, was recently elected president of the White Plains Alumni Association for 2019-2020. He is retired from the North Carolina Department of Justice. He is married to Amy Arthur Jones, a 1988 graduate of Jacksonville State University, and they have one child, Emma Grace, who is a senior at White Plains High School. They live in the Rabbittown community.

