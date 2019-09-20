Calhoun County account clerk Ramona Ponde was recently granted the designation of Certified County Administrator by the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA). The certification was awarded in August at the Association’s 91st Annual Convention.
To receive the Certified County Administrator designation, administrators and administrative staff approved to participate in the program must complete 60 hours of educational requirements for a Certificate in County Administration, complete additional educational requirements set forth for the Certified County Administrator designation and possess three years of experience as a county administrator.