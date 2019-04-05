Congrats ... Piedmont Health Care Facility received 6th deficiency-free survey since 1994

Each year all skilled nursing facilities in the state are required to have unannounced visits by the Division of Health Care Facilities to ensure compliance with all federal and state requirements. On February 11, Piedmont Health Care had its annual survey conducted by surveyors from Montgomery. No deficiencies were cited in either health nor life safety. This is the 6th deficiency-free survey for Piedmont Health Care since 1994. The facility has continued to maintain a 5 star rating which is published by CMS (Center of Medical Services) quarterly for the past several years. In 2018 the Health Care Center received the Bronze award presented to it through the American Health Care Association for employees’ dedication in patient care. In addition they have participated during the State of Alabama pilot program of Nursing Home Quality Initiative and Advancing Excellence. The facility is managed by Preferred Health Services in Centre.
Reaching deficiency-free status is difficult. Nursing homes operate 24/7 and must meet specific government criteria in more than 140 areas while caring for individuals who have multiple medical and physical needs. According to the American Health Care Association, only 9.7% of Alabama’s 227 nursing homes were declared “deficiency free” as of September 30, 2018.
Sandra Keener, administrator, stated that the success of our facility is largely due to the fact everyone works together. “Our department managers along with our Medical Director, Dr. Russell Ulrich, are the backbone to the facility. Our team that has brought the facility to this standard is: administrator, Sandra Keener, LNHA; director of nursing, Faith Simmons, RN, BSN; assistant director of nursing, Tisha Williams, RN; human resource director, Ashley Hill; business office manager, Freda Fagan; social service director, Michelle Mendiola, LBSW; resident services/activity director, Yolanda Pierce, CAC; dietary manager, Loretta Lesueur, CDM; EVS director, Brenda Rogers and maintenance director, Tony Ward.”
The team invites you to tour, not only the facility, but the campus which includes an Assisted Living/Scalf Facility, Memory Care Unit, and Long Term Care.