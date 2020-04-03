Congrats ... Oxford Lumber receives award

Attendees at the Oxford Lumber award presentation included, left to right, Andrew Chambers, Jeff Love, Bill Newman, Jimmy Newman and Tim Hanranhan.

Cameron Ashley recently presented Oxford Lumber with the top 100 Knauf Dealers and the top 100 Tamko Dealers of 2019.

 

