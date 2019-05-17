Gadsden State Community College recently held its 53rd annual Honors Day events at the Ayers Campus Learning Resource Center. The programs spanned two days of recognizing student achievements and scholarship presentations. More than 160 students were honored and more than $1.2 million was awarded in scholarships.
• The President’s Cup, a designated award for students who demonstrate exceptional success in all phases of college life, is presented each year to students in both the academic and technical divisions.
The Academic division recipient for the Anniston campuses is Jorge Francisco Martinez of Oxford. He aspires to continue his education in dentistry.
The Ayers Campus Technical division recipient of the President’s Cup is Audrey Junior of Oxford. She plans to pursue a career in electronic engineering.
• Two area students were presented awards for outstanding achievement. The Outstanding Achievement Awards recognize students who have succeeded in pursuit of higher education in spite of varying traumas, adversities, personal losses and difficulties.
The Outstanding Achievement Awards given at the Ayers Campus event went to Diego Gonzalez Corona of Heflin and Brandy Walker of Piedmont.
• Other winners recognized at the Honors Day for students at the Ayers and McClellan campuses include:
Cardinal Foundation / Michael Scott Hatten Memorial Scholarship: Patrick Jones of Talladega; Ambassador Service Award: Emily Smith of Weaver; Cardinal Tutoring Center Peer Tutor Award: Elliott Sarver of Cleburne; Outstanding Achievement in Accounting: Rebecca Boyd of Oxford; Outstanding Achievement in Accounting Technology: Jacob Heath of Jacksonville; Outstanding Achievement in Health Information Technology: Pamela Byrams of Fruithurst; Outstanding Achievement in Transcription and Coding: Shelli Goodson of Anniston; Outstanding Student in Computer Science Technology: Binh Doan of Oxford (Vietnam), Tristan Burt of Weaver and Wesley Thornton of Anniston; Outstanding Students in History: Dana Clark of Oxford, Jonathon Camp of Ohatchee, Gracen Oswalt of Heflin, Samantha McMurray of Southside and Savannah White, Ying Mo and Tyler Johnson, all of Anniston; Outstanding Students in Speech: Melanie Addison of Lineville, Stephen Thompson of Oxford and Ying Mo and Dezaray Dean, both of Anniston; Outstanding Student in English: Macee Glick of White Plains; Outstanding Math Student – McClellan Center: Trent Mobley of Heflin; Outstanding Math Student – Ayers Campus: Rebecca Boyd of Oxford; Outstanding Student in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology: James Wallace Bishop of Piedmont; Outstanding Student in Drafting and Design Technology: Robert Scott McClantoc of Oxford; Outstanding Students in Electronic Engineering Technology: Audrey Annette Junior of Oxford and Tommy Roberts of Ranburne; Outstanding Student in Precision Machining: Abdulkarim Zettilli of Jacksonville; Outstanding Students in Automotive Manufacturing Technology: Caleb Allen Flanagan of Gadsden and LeDerrius Willis of Wellborn; Outstanding Students in Electrical Technology: Michael Anthony Boyd of Oxford and Trey Landon Brady of Munford; Outstanding Student in Industrial Automation Technology: Jeffrey Haywood of Munford; Outstanding Students in Auto Collision Repair Technology: Tavaera Burton of Anniston and Benjamin Gissendaner of Lincoln; Outstanding Students in Welding Technology: Matthew John Chandler of Anniston, Braden Doolittle of Eastaboga and Mitchell James Reid of Lineville; Outstanding Student in Diesel Technology: Jeffrey Dawson Dodd of Centre; QEP Embedded Tutor Award: Darius Stevens and Candice Webb, both of Anniston; Outstanding Student in Salon and Spa Management: Latasha Thomas of Parrish.