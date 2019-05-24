The National Technical Honor Society at Gadsden State Community College has added 37 new members. The organization is a leader in providing recognition for excellence in career and technical education, creating significant occupational opportunities for America's top workforce education students, access to an employment database maintained by the organization and letters of recommendation to gain employment, scholarships and college admission. NTHS membership is open to students in all technical programs offered at Gadsden State. Students must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher for a technical program major, the recommendation of a faculty member, and be active in their community to qualify for membership. Local students inducted for 2018-2019 are:
Jacksonville: Mason Atkins, Rivan Hill, Caleb McFall, Jocelyn Youngblood
Munford: Trey Brady, Rhonda Sexton
Ohatchee: Aubrey Scott Haynes
Oxford: Matthew Bentley, Robert Cline, Helenia Hess, Dontrell Perkins
Piedmont: James W. Bishop, Jared Kilgore, Samuel Parris