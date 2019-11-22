Congrats ... Munford Youth Athletics cheerleaders sophomore squad

Munford Youth Athletics cheerleaders sophomore squad members pictured (not in order) are Kylie Mosley, Brynlee Fenton, Krimsyn Kissic, Piper Webb, Alexis Thomas, Aria Britt, Annalynn Jackson, Finley Hart and Amier Thomas.

Munford Youth Athletics cheerleaders sophomore squad.

Munford Youth Athletics cheerleaders sophomore squad recently achieved first-place at a cheer competition held at Saks. This is the youngest squad in the league with children ages four through seven. The junior squad brought home third-place and the senior squad brought home second-place right after a rough start to the season and a coach change right before competition.

