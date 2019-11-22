Congrats ... Munford Youth Athletics cheerleaders sophomore squad

Munford Youth Athletics cheerleaders sophomore squad recently achieved first-place at a cheer competition held at Saks. This is the youngest squad in the league with children ages four through seven. The junior squad brought home third-place and the senior squad brought home second-place right after a rough start to the season and a coach change right before competition.
