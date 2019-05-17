Congrats ... Most Valuable Student scholarships awarded by Anniston Elks Lodge No. 189

The Anniston Elks Lodge No. 189 held its annual “Most Valuable Student” scholarship awards presentation. There were 35 graduating seniors from 16 high schools who were presented with scholarships. The winners included, Cleburne County High School, Chase Smith; Faith Christian High School, Sarah K. McVeigh; Lincoln High School, Xavier Ragland; Oxford High School, Khaley D. Davis, Andrew Edwards, Chelsea M. Hayes, Peyton W. Howard, Dylan G. Hulsey, Jacob D. Lee, James W. McDow, Kara N. Wilke, Mahogany A. Wilson; Piedmont High School, Tyler Farmer; Ranburne High School, Elizabeth G. Riddle, Ashley Skinner; Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School, Evelyn M. Beyerle; White Plains High School, Arinellys Rosario, Katelyn E. Ross.
Not pictured, Alexandria High School, Kaleb L. Cargal, Ethan Turner; Cleburne County High School, Avery Y. McWhorter; Oxford High School, Celeste Hernandez, Brandorian Jobst; White Plains High School, Dawson Johnson.
The Anniston Lodge No. 189 Legacy winners (not pictured) included Cleburne County High School, Kirsten Brown, Taylor Thrasher; Oxford High School, Emma Connell; Munford High School, Cheyenne Powers; Faith Christian School, John Mark Butler; Jacksonville High School, Madison Strickland; North Gwinette County High School, Sydney Cottle; Pleasant Valley High School, Brittney Brown; Mortimer Jordan High School, Caledonia Richey, Ashton Richey; T.C. Roberson High School, Ashville, N.C., Liza Shropshire.