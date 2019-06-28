Anniston native Michael Sparks has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for his life’s work in public health. Sparks, who attended Cobb Junior High and Anniston High School (class of 1979) was involved in the peer drug and alcohol group Teen Involvement at both of those schools and was chair of the Alabama Governor’s Youth Traffic Safety council from 1977 to 1978. He was president of the National Student Safety Program at AHS in his senior year and was president of the student council as well. Sparks graduated in 1983 from the University of Alabama. He then moved to New York where he volunteered in the fight against HIV/AIDS. In 1986 he spent three months on an expedition in Papua New Guinea where he supported childhood vaccination and eye health. He then lived in Tokyo for three years before moving to Australia where he has since resided. Michael completed masters degrees in both education and public health and has had an exciting career working with state and national governments, Pacific Island countries, and the World Health Organization. He has worked on projects as varied as health promotion, tobacco control, pandemic influenza and public health governance. He was president of the Australian Health Promotion Association for two years and president of the International Union for Health Promotion and Education for six years. He was an editor of the journal Health Promotion International for more than ten years. Sparks retired early in 2016.He is married, has two adult children and lives in Canberra, Australia.
