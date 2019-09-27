Congrats ... Megan Martin receives scholarship

Megan Martin with members of the Women's club of Weiss Lake.

Megan Martin, center, is joined by members of the Women’s Club of Weiss Lake during a scholarship reception held in her honor. Martin is the fifth recipient of a scholarship that is awarded to a Cherokee County resident attending Gadsden State Cherokee. She is in her second semester of the nursing program

