Congrats ... Megan Martin receives scholarship

Megan Martin, center, is joined by members of the Women’s Club of Weiss Lake during a scholarship reception held in her honor. Martin is the fifth recipient of a scholarship that is awarded to a Cherokee County resident attending Gadsden State Cherokee. She is in her second semester of the nursing program
