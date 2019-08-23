Congrats ... McClellan Senior Living at McClellan obtains deficiency free survey

Sage Management, an Alabama based company with more than 20 years of excellence in senior care, announced that McClellan Senior Living, located on former Fort McClellan, obtained a “Deficiency Free” annual survey from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
ADPH is responsible for ensuring assisted living communities comply with mandatory state regulations. The inspections, called surveys, are conducted on a no-notice basis and consist of a checklist of areas and categories to examine. The categories include policies and procedures, resident care, medication administration, medical records, kitchen sanitation, staff competencies, dietary needs, equipment, and the overall safety, fitness, and adequacy of the community.