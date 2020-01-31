Congrats ... Max Coblentz joins Southern State Banks

Southern State Banks, Anniston, recently announced that Max Coblentz has joined their Opelika office as vice president and commercial banking officer. He will be responsible for growing and originating new depository and commercial loan relationships, primarily in the Lee County market.
Coblentz has a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Auburn University. He received the Spirit of Colonial award, south Alabama Portfolio Manager of the Year, was active in Leadership in Lee County and is currently the Sigma Nu Fraternity, Alumni Advisor and House Corporation president and the First Presbyterian Church of Opelika, deacon and treasurer.