Congrats ... Mary Elizabeth Shelton of Jacksonville

Mary Elizabeth Shelton who was a salutatorian at Jacksonville High School in 2018, was recently honored for her academic record and leadership at Spring Hill College in Mobile. She has been selected to join Spring Hill College’s chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success, also known as Sigma Alpha Pi, the largest collegiate leadership honor society in the U.S. with more than 600 chapters and close to one million members. Shelton was a top athlete at Jacksonville High School in cross country and track and is continuing her success at Spring Hill in cross country and track.

