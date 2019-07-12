Congrats ... Mary Elizabeth Shelter of Jacksonville

Mary Elizabeth Shelton of Jacksonville, a student of Spring Hill College in Mobile, recently made the dean’s list with all A’s for the spring semester. She holds a 3.93 grade point average. She attends Spring Hill College on cross country and track and academic scholarships. For the summer, she plans to complete training at National Health Center in Anniston for certification as a certified nursing assistant. Shelton graduated as salutatorian in 2018 from Jacksonville High School. She is the daughter of Miriam Benik of Oxford and Tom Shelton of Jacksonville.

