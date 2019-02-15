Congrats ... Marti Murray

The Major General Patrick R. Cleburne Chapter 2632, United Daughters of the Confederacy Chapter, met for the January meeting at Classic on Noble. At the Alabama Division Convention in September Marti Murray won the first place award for Best Poem about the South entitled “The National Treasure” and in November at the General Convention she won the Father Abram Joseph Ryan Poetry Contest with her poem “Our Southern Pride”. After Marti read the poem, she was presented with her certificate. The poem "Our Southern Pride" may be read on our website gencleburne2632.weebly.com

