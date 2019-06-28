Congrats ... Lucelly V. Giordano sworn in as new citizen of the U.S.A.

Lucelly V. Giordano was sworn in as the newest citizen of the U.S.A. at a ceremony in Montgomery, on June 11. She was accompanied by her husband, Steve Giordano, employed with New Flyer Industries Group in Anniston, the largest bus manufacturer in North America.
A native of Colombia, S.A., Giordano is a licensed barber and operator of a beauty salon at 1316 Pelham Road S., in Jacksonville and came to the U.S. with many years of similar experience in her home country, having helped put one son through medical school, and with another who has an executive internship with a large corporation in the U.S. She is grateful for her opportunity for success in this country and plans to register to vote as soon as possible.