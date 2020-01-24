Congrats ... Logan Tice of Oxford

Oxford High School student Logan Tice was among those honored at a recent awards ceremony at the Gordon Persons Building in Montgomery. Tice earned the Student of the Year award at the event, which recognized the achievements of employees with disabilities, business with vocational rehabilitation professionals. Tice is a senior at Oxford High School and is dually enrolled at Gadsden State Community College.
Tice is a community-oriented young man who is a business owner at 17. He operates his own lawn care company that specializes in maintenance, landscaping and other services. He manages more than 30 properties in the area, and he has even been able to assist some of his peers in acquiring jobs.