This May, SONIC® Drive-In recognized teachers and the contributions they make to education as a part of its Limeades for Learning initiative in partnership with nonprofit partner, DonorChoose.org. With the goal of helping teachers obtain much-needed classroom supplies and learning resources, SONIC launched a donation match in honor of Teacher Appreciation Month and gave four teachers in Anniston $801.
In total, SONIC donated $1.2 million matching donations made to SONIC Teacher projects in May. As a result, SONIC rewarded four entrepreneurial teacher lead projects at two schools in the Anniston community, including: Monique Carlisle at Saks Elementary School for the project "A More Rewarding Way to Learn"; Ashia Castleberry at Wellborn Elementary School for the project "Hands-on Learning!" and also "Empowering Students Through Flexible Seating" and Wendy Burns at Wellborn Elementary School for the project "Using Multiple Senses to Provide Multiple Gains in Reading".