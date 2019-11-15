Congrats ... Local students win at Youth Sheep Show

Winners in the beginner division of the Premier Exhibitor contest at the Youth Sheep Show during the Alabama National Fair in Montgomery Oct. 13 were Courtney White of Randolph County, first-place; Ethan Estes of Cleburne County, second; Stella Williamson of Cleburne County, third; M.J. Flowers of Pike County, fourth; and Macie Simpson of DeKalb County, fifth. The beginner division is for youth ages 4 to 8. The Youth Sheep Show judge was Terry Burks with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsored all youth livestock shows at the fair.
▶ Cailin Campbell and Dean Harrell, both students at the Donoho School, attended the 2019 National Leadership Forum at Harding University in Searcy, Ark., in June.