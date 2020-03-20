Congrats ... local students make president's scholars list at University of South Alabama

Local students who made the president’s scholars list at the University of South Alabama include Ashlyn Gallahar of Anniston; Ashia Moore and Tara Woday, both of Jacksonville; Brooklyn Chatman of Oxford and Skylar Watson of Weaver.
