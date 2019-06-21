Students who made the dean’s list at the University of Montevallo for the spring semester included Elaina F. Fernandez and Justin M. Whitley, both of Ohatchee; Jordan L. Gregoria and Alyssa H. Weatherbee, both of Alexandria; Faith M. Lenard of Anniston and Halee P. Stallings.
Congrats ... local students made the dean's list at University of Montevallo
