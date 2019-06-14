Local students who made the chancellor’s list at Troy University for the spring semester and term 4 for the 2018-2019 academic year included Leah Benefield and Katie Morrow, both of Lineville; Jacqueline Boswell of Ragland; Anna Bowen of Oxford; Zachary Briley and Chiaya Swain, both of Jacksonville; Lauren Brown and Marti Coefield, both of Heflin; Victoria Bruce, Angel Hill and Matthew Sullivan, all of Pell City; Katelyn Dewrell of Delta, Nathan Gilbert of Anniston; Joseph Hoffman, Amber Robinson and Ashley Shirey, all of Talladega; Edgar Santos of Gadsden and Annmarie Towers of Roanoke.
