Local students who graduated from Troy University for the spring semester and term 4 for the 2018-2019 academic year included Danielle Bentley of Oxford; Jessie Bonner of Lineville; Jacqueline Boswell of Ragland; Lindsey Cotton of Southside; Kyndall Courtney, Christian Peters, Matthew Sullivan and Haley Turner, all of Pell City; Katelyn Dewrell of Delta; Nathan Gilbert of Anniston; Marilee Platzek of Roanoke; Amber Robinson and Christan Popham, both of Talladega and Melena Wilbourn of Gadsden.

