Local students who graduated from Troy University for the spring semester and term 4 for the 2018-2019 academic year included Danielle Bentley of Oxford; Jessie Bonner of Lineville; Jacqueline Boswell of Ragland; Lindsey Cotton of Southside; Kyndall Courtney, Christian Peters, Matthew Sullivan and Haley Turner, all of Pell City; Katelyn Dewrell of Delta; Nathan Gilbert of Anniston; Marilee Platzek of Roanoke; Amber Robinson and Christan Popham, both of Talladega and Melena Wilbourn of Gadsden.
Tags
Loading...
Loading...
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniston Star News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Paid advertisement
HOT BLAST: Do you trust Facebook and other social media outlets to protect your personal information?
Facebook finds itself in a brewing controversy over how its users online habits were revealed to political campaigns. Do you trust social media companies to guard your private information?
You voted:
Toyota-Scion Division
256-835-0800