Congrats ... Local students graduate from Troy University

Local students who recently graduated from Troy University during the spring semester and term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year included: Michael Billups of Anniston with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business; Anna Bowen of Oxford with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education; Callye Cobb of Oxford with a graduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences; Leslie Cook of Roanoke with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences; Miranda Schoening of Oxford with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences; Ashley Shirey of Talladega with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education and Savannah Shirey of Talladega with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.

 

