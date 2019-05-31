The following local residents were recently initiated at Jacksonville State University into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society:
Pamela Adcock of Jacksonville; Deborah Alvidrez of Jacksonville; Corey Cochran of Heflin; Bailey Cook of Gadsden; Hali Dickeson of Piedmont; BaShari James of Jacksonville; Monique Jenkins of Weaver; Leigh Ann Keith of Talladega; Jeremy King of Jacksonville; Tanner Love of Pell City; Taylor Martin of Lincoln; Erica McGuirk of Anniston; Sarah Miles of Gadsden; Reginald Overton of Anniston; Emily Robertson of Oxford; Cheyenne Strickland of Weaver; Brett Thornburg of Piedmont.