Congrats ... Local Lambda Chapter holds meeting

The Calhoun County Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary sorority for women educators, recently installed new officers. Becky Henderson of Alexandria accepted the president’s gavel from past-president Christi Gaither of Saks. Incoming president Henderson recently received a classroom grant from Alpha Delta Kappa, and outgoing president Gaither was selected for the office of the Central District Chairman-elect.
Lambda Chapter also hosted the 2020 Central District meeting. The meeting area was cleverly decorated with classic school items including old textbooks and metal lunch boxes. Later, members posed with door prizes they had provided for all in attendance. The group is also shown at one of its altruistic events with gift bags for residents at Diversicare Health Facility. Lambda Chapter participates in local teacher support and various altruistic projects through the year. - By June Reaves