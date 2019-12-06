The East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission recently secured over $590,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding for four municipalities in its 10-county region. Awarded by Governor Kay Ivey, funds are intended to improve the lives of low- and moderate-income people, reduce urban blight, and encourage responsible development across Alabama.

The Town of New Site received a grant for $177,460 to improve their senior center. Improvements include creating ADA-accessibility, a kitchenette, and increased energy efficiency of the center. As the center’s attendance continues to climb, improvements will allow the center to become accessible to all who wish to participate and increase opportunity for meals served.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...