Congrats ... Local fire chief completes International Professional Designation Process

Chief Nathan Harper of the White Plains Fire Department has successfully completed the process that awards him the professional designation of “Fire Officer.” The Commission on Professional Credentialing met on July 9, to officially confer the re-designation upon Chief Harper. Chief Harper is one of only 473 FO’s worldwide.
The CPC awards the FO designation only after an individual successfully meets all of the organization’s stringent criteria. The process includes an assessment of the applicant’s education, experience, professional development, technical competencies, contributions to the profession, and community involvement. In addition, all applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan.
The FO designation program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credential.
Chief Harper has been a member of the White Plains Fire Department for 21 years and currently resides in White Plains with his family.
The Commission on Professional Credentialing, an entity of the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc., administers the Designation Program. The CPC consists of individuals from academia, federal and local government, and the fire and emergency medical services profession. To learn more about CPC, visit www.cpse.org.
— By Debbie Sobotka,
Center for Public Safety Excellence