Congrats ... Linda Schiff was honored

Linda Schiff was honored with a NGC National Life Membership at the Jacksonville Garden Club January meeting. The funds will benefit the National Garden Clubs' Permanent Home Endowment and their Scholarship Fund. Schiff's countless volunteer hours have benefited Jacksonville and Calhoun County. Sheila Webb, president of the garden club, informed members that the club provided funds for an oblong picnic table that is handicapped accessible from both ends to be placed along the Ladiga Trail and new plant containers for the Square. Webb who was hostess for the meeting had a special cake made with roses, the flower of the club, and the wording "Happy New Year Jacksonville Garden Club 1931-2019". This was a very much appreciated gesture for a new year of gardening.Schiff said that plans are to plant Abelia x grandiflora 'Kaleidoscope' around the statue on the Square. The plants were funded by the garden club and purchased at Bloomin' Miracles. The new club's yearbooks, produced by the Baucoms, were handed out. Other members present were Mary Andrews, Amelia and Donald Crow, Klaus Duncan, Lucy Morris and Dana Williams.
