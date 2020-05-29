Congrats ... Levi Gosdin

Levi Gosdin, son of Lesa Gosdin and Keith Gosdin of Wedowee, graduated May 2020 from Auburn University with a degree in Aerospace Engineering. Levi is a graduate of Ranburne High School and will be relocating to Huntsville to launch his career with Jacobs Space Exploration Group as a Systems Engineer in Mission and Fault Management at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center.
After spending much of his time at Auburn doing undergraduate research quantifying the aerodynamics of birds of prey in coordination with Auburn’s famous Southeastern Raptor Center, Levi landed a summer internship that involved working with NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System). The development of the mammoth SLS project began several years ago, and some key project milestones such as returning humans to the surface of the Moon are on the horizon. His new position with Jacobs will be focused on the development of the SLS and Human Landing System at Redstone Arsenal.