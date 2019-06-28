Congrats ... Leadership Cleburne County Class XIII graduates

The graduates for this year include Scott Bonner, Kamaren Holland, Mark McCormick, Lauren Miles, Lisa Milinkovich, Robi Mobley, Kelly Payton, Tracy Perry, Tim Sechrest and Ricketta Wilson.

Leadership Cleburne County Class XIII held its graduation luncheon May 6 at The Barn at Bennett Flats. The graduates for this year include Scott Bonner, Kamaren Holland, Mark McCormick, Lauren Miles, Lisa Milinkovich, Robi Mobley, Kelly Payton, Tracy Perry, Tim Sechrest and Ricketta Wilson.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...