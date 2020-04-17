Congrats ... Larry Jackson celebrating 25 years in business

Larry Jackson and daughter, Kelsey.

Larry Jackson, owner of Jackson Mortgage Company in Anniston, is celebrating 25 years in business this year. His daughter Kelsey has been with him every step of the way with the sound around town of “Call my Daddy”, since she was a toddler.

