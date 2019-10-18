Congrats ... Kori Burgess of Calhoun County

Auburn University student Korie Burgess of Calhoun County received a $1,750 scholarship from the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation and Calhoun County Farmers Federation. She was recognized at the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Scholarship Reception at the Ham Wilson Livestock Arena in Auburn Sept. 23. Burgess is a junior studying agriscience education and is from Anniston. From left are Federation President Jimmy Parnell, Burgess, Federation District 6 Director Phillip Hunter and Federation Central Area Vice President Dean Wysner.
