Congrats ... Konner Loucks

Konner Loucks, a 12-year-old student in the sixth grade at Ohatchee Elementary School, will take part this summer in the National Youth Leadership Forum EXPLORE: STEM at Emory University in Atlanta. The forum is one of the Envision programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Loucks is on the all “A” honor roll, is a member of the Principal’s Club, Math Team and Robotics Club. He performed in the “Ohatchee Live” Drama Club and is also in the Gifted Program with Calhoun County School System at the Calhoun County Career Tech in Jacksonville. He played Winter League and Spring League basketball and made the tryouts for Club Ball, “Travel Ball” Basketball League, which he travels with now, with Champions League in Alexandria. He recently signed up for Junior High football and will play this fall at Ohatchee High School. In his spare time he enjoys Legos and Rubik’s Cube. He now has a collection of more than 180 cubes and enjoys Rubik’s Cubes competitions. One of his favorite things to do is make his own cubes.