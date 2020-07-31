Congrats ... Kimberly Stamps

Kimberly Stamps, wife of Stanley Stamps (formerly of Anniston) graduated University of West Florida with a bachelors in science and bachelors in psychology with Presidential Honors June 6. She currently holds degrees in registered nursing, sociology and business management. She is the executive director at a multi-billion home health agency servicing all of Florida. She currently specializes in Veteran PTSD, addiction, and abnormal psychology. Kimberly has been accepted into the accelerated program for psychiatry and will begin in August while doing her residency in the Tampa Bay area. The couple live in central Florida and share six children and one grandchild. They as well own a trucking company that is operated intrastate. Kimberly is well known to the area for the various awards and projects she has volunteered for such as Alzheimer's research, HIV / AIDS research, advocate for domestic violence, and epidemiological study. The couple will continue to reside in central Florida.