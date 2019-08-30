Congrats ... Kimberly McWilliams of Jacksonville

Kimberly McWilliams of Jacksonville was recently selected to receive a Blue Cross-funded medical school scholarship to the University of South Alabama (USA) Collect of Medicine in Mobile. She is one of four US students selected to receive this scholarship. This scholarship opportunity is for students agreeing to practice as primary care or behavioral health physicians in an underserved area of Alabama.
Recent studies by the Health Resources and Services Administration, the National Association of Community Health Centers, and the Kaiser Family Foundation show there is a shortage of primary care physicians, and thousands of Alabamians lack access to primary care doctors.
To help meet this need, Blue Cross is investing in the future of its Primary Care Physician Network by making available $1.2 million in scholarships, over a five-year period, to the South Alabama College of Medicine. Following their residency, the students who benefit from this program will practice for a minimum of three years in one of Alabama’s medically underserved counties, or a city with fewer than 50,000 residents.