Congrats ... Kathrine Miller honored for service

The Bienville Chapter, DAR expressed thanks to Kathrine Miller for her service as American history chairman at a recent reception held for the Good Citizen and Essay Contest winners. Miller has faithfully coordinated these contests for over 30 years making possible recognition and awards for many students who have been recognized for their essays and service as good citizens. On behalf of the Bienville Chapter, Virginia Houston, former Bienville Regent, presented a certificate and gift to Miller for her years of service to the chapter and to the community.
The chapter was presented an award at Alabama State DAR Convention for Bienville Chapter DAR Good Citizens Committee in recognition of outstanding service to youth 2018-19.