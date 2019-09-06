Students at Jacksonville State University have selected the peers who represent them on the 2019-2020 Student Senate. These Senators include:Mariana Alvarez of Southside; Gregory Heathcock of Anniston; Paige Harles and Noah Davis, both of Jacksonville; Matthew Reed of Talladega; Natalie Walls of Centre; Kaylee Rawlins of Alexandria; William Milner of Anniston; Taylor White of Wedowee and Dexter Ferguson of Piedmont.

