Students at Jacksonville State University have selected the peers who represent them on the 2019-2020 Student Senate. These Senators include:Mariana Alvarez of Southside; Gregory Heathcock of Anniston; Paige Harles and Noah Davis, both of Jacksonville; Matthew Reed of Talladega; Natalie Walls of Centre; Kaylee Rawlins of Alexandria; William Milner of Anniston; Taylor White of Wedowee and Dexter Ferguson of Piedmont.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniston Star News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily list of top stories in local news, sports, features and opinion? Sign up today!
Paid advertisement
HOT BLAST: Do you trust Facebook and other social media outlets to protect your personal information?
Facebook finds itself in a brewing controversy over how its users online habits were revealed to political campaigns. Do you trust social media companies to guard your private information?
You voted:
Toyota-Scion Division
256-835-0800