Congrats ... Joseph Rogers of Wellington

Landstar System, Inc., a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services, announces Joseph Rogers of Wellington as a One Million Mile Safe Driver. During his career with Landstar as an independent truck owner-operator, Rogers has driven more than one million consecutive miles without a preventable accident.
Rogers is one of 129 men and women who make up the 2019 Class of Landstar Million Mile Safe Drivers honored this month with awards for their outstanding safety records and professionalism behind the wheel.