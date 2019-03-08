Congrats ... Jon Hegeman

Calhoun County’s Jon Hegeman was elected to the Alabama Farmers Federation State Greenhouse, Nursery & Sod (GNS) Committee during the 2019 Commodity Organization meeting in Montgomery Feb. 7. He also was elected to serve as chair of the committee. From left are Federation GNS Division Director Hunter McBrayer and Hegeman.
Loading...
Loading...
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniston Star News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Paid advertisement
Toyota-Scion Division
256-835-0800