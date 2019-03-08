Congrats ... Jon Hegeman

 Debra Davis

Calhoun County’s Jon Hegeman was elected to the Alabama Farmers Federation State Greenhouse, Nursery & Sod (GNS) Committee during the 2019 Commodity Organization meeting in Montgomery Feb. 7. He also was elected to serve as chair of the committee. From left are Federation GNS Division Director Hunter McBrayer and Hegeman.

