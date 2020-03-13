Congrats ... Jimmy Ray Nail

At the January meeting, the Maj. Gen. Patrick R. Cleburne Chapter, UDC members braved one of the coldest days of the year. Yet despite the weather, there were 30 members and three guests present. A military award was presented to Jimmy Ray Nail, who received a National Defense medal for his service during the Persian Gulf War. Mr. Nail served as a Counter Intelligence Specialist during the Vietnam Era and Persian Gulf War serving in Korea, Germany, Italy and Grenada. His great-great grandfather was Webster G. Coffey in Co J, 55th Regiment, Goshen.