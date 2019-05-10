Congrats ... Jacob Andrew Turner, a senior at Lincoln High School

Jacob Andrew Turner, a senior at Lincoln High School, was recently awarded the rank of Eagle Scout. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 4137 in Lincoln. He is the son of Peter and Elizabeth Turner of Lincoln.
