Jacksonville State University students recently inducted into the National Society of Collegiate Scholars included: Barbara Covarrubias Lugo of Eastaboga; Keyonna Lovett and Christiana Stephens, both of Anniston; Briana Sutton and Azaela Denneille Reyes, both of Oxford; Kaylee Parrish of Southside; Gabrielle Davis, Savannah Williams, and Timothy Haggerty, all of Jacksonville; Emily Strange of Ragland; Undra Lawson of Talladega and Madison Philpot.

