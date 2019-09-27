Jacksonville State University recently selected its 2019-2020 ambassadors. As the official student hosts of JSU, the ambassadors foster positive experiences for all who visit campus-from campus tours to graduation. This year’s ambassadors include: Noah M. Guzman, Quadarius Nakil Whitson, both of Talladega; Tara Nicole Maynard of Jacksonville; Shakedra Montgomery of Eastaboga; Taylor Danielle White of Wedowee; Carsyn L. Morrow of Piedmont and Cameron Darrell Stephney of Anniston.
Congrats ... Jacksonville State University selects its 2019-2020 ambassadors
Tags
Loading...
Loading...
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniston Star News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily list of top stories in local news, sports, features and opinion? Sign up today!
Paid advertisement
Toyota-Scion Division
256-835-0800