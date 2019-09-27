Jacksonville State University recently selected its 2019-2020 ambassadors. As the official student hosts of JSU, the ambassadors foster positive experiences for all who visit campus-from campus tours to graduation. This year’s ambassadors include: Noah M. Guzman, Quadarius Nakil Whitson, both of Talladega; Tara Nicole Maynard of Jacksonville; Shakedra Montgomery of Eastaboga; Taylor Danielle White of Wedowee; Carsyn L. Morrow of Piedmont and Cameron Darrell Stephney of Anniston.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...