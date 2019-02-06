Jacksonville State University conferred degrees to 582 students at its fall commencement ceremony Dec. 13. Due to ongoing repairs at Pete Mathews Coliseum following the destructive March 19, 2018, tornado, the ceremony was held on Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. JSU President John M. Beehler presented degrees to 441 undergraduates and 141 graduate students, including: Dylan Hollingsworth, Savanna Parsons, Jeffrey Prichard, Brandy Russell, Hailee Shell, and Abby Waddell, all of Alexandria; Chad Batey, Jamie Carter, Charles Chastain, Hannah Cronan, Artem Diez, John Dowd, Joseph Duke, Leigh Dyal, Kendra Finley, Jasmine Fortson, Rachel Harris, Ashlyn Hubbard, Spencer Knighton, Jaime LaDeau, Alyssa Louis, Ashley Lowe, Janice Lozano, Alaina Martin, Alyssa McDaniel, Curtis McGhee, Abigail Murray, Omar Othman, Erin Parrish, Wells Patrenos, Jordan Pietri, Kathleen Ragains, Aaron Rissler, Hyderick Sarrell, Kaitlyn Schewanick, Sara Shelly, Carrie Skinner, Savannah Smith, Ryan Tanner, Jennifer Tengblad, Cynthia West and Eric Wise, all of Anniston; Luke Burkhalter and Misty Hanson, both of Ashland; Olivia Black, Beau Lowe, Branden Studdard, Caitlin Welsh and Haley Welsh, all of Centre; James Megow of Delta; Levi Brewer of Eastaboga; Terri Harris of Fruithurst; Stephanie Burchfield, Tyhesa Cole, Christina Daugherty, Fatima El-Khatib and Tiffany Lindsey of Gadsden, all of Gadsden; John Maurer of Jacksonville; Patrick Patterson, Taylor Register, Brian Short and Daniel Stiff, all of Gadsden; Peyton Bailey and Adrian Baker, both of Glencoe; Raven Freeman of Gadsden; Kristen Gaskin, Connor Haynes, Dawn Jenne, Tyler Johnson and Branton Schomburg, all of Glencoe; Natascha Cohoon, Stacie Connell, Abigail Fordham, Alicia Martin, Michael Payne and Barber Williams, all of Heflin; Andrew Abercrombie, Carlos Acosta, Mirna Acosta, Ramlah Aldaloui, Asma Almutairi, Emilee Arledge, Ayla Banda, and Cheyenne Beacraft, all of Jacksonville; Abby Bjornson of Oxford; Joshua Bobo, Michael Bonds, Brittney Bowman, Macy Bridges, Anna Craven, TreDarrius Crawford, Lucas Ford, Kody Gamble, Jacob Garmon, Christian Gilbert, Valentina Giraldo, Wilnesia Golden, Ragan Gray, Shauntara Green, Joshua Hall, Te'Arra Hall, Samuel Hardy, Iko-Ojo Iyaji, Jeffrey Jackson, Kacey Jacobs, Tanya Jeffers, Kayla Keith, Akira Kimbrough, Dustin King, Johnny Lin, Kaitlyn Maurer, Caleb McCarver, Lori McFall, Cassie McGowan, Natalie Ojo, and Abdulrahim Owaydhah, all of Jacksonville; Hunter Peterson of Heflin; Anthony Pruitt, Kevin Reese, Nathan Roberts, Cloey Robertson, David Robinson, Courtland Ross, Kristofer Rosser, Umair Sarwar, Baily Scott, Christopher Shaw, Brittany Sides, Vanessa Signor, Jordan Smith, Alyce Sparrowhawk, Savannah Staples, Jonathan Stinnett, Ryne Strickland, Ashley Thomas, Theresa Thomas, Brittiany Tindall, Tiffiany Tindall, Pedro Wagner, Allie Watson, Stefanie Watts, Kierra Wilson, Kendra Woodruff, and Shelomith Yelding, all of Jacksonville; Leah Carlisle, Michael Donahoo, Susan Hightower and Pattye Lipscomb, all of Lincoln; Carlena Holton of Lineville; Taleah Thomas of Lineville; Stefanie Higgins of Munford; Ashley Huter and LaTiffany Jenkins, both of Lincoln; Susan Armstrong, James Cowan, Nicole Clayton, Brittney Garcia, Lori Griffin, Kristin Hurst, Robert Leath, Casey Lyles, Justin Mitchell, all of Ohatchee; Jerrika Aiken, Loren Cheatwood,Jerry Dempsey, David Dillard, Danielle Forbus, Jonathan Gamble, Tamekia Gooden, Rahne Hicks, Drakkar Holcombe, Lachanda Long, Jacki-Lyn Lowry, Chelsea Morgan, Leigha Poore, Samantha Presson, Jared Shake, Robert Simpson and Erica White, all of Oxford; Lauren Huling and Graciela Lowery, both of Pell City; Kaylee Cronan, Vivian George, Grady Houlditch, Jonathan Prater, Casey Steward, Shannon Tolbert and Madeleine Warren, all of Piedmont; Malin Barber and Dustin McMahan, both of Ragland; Kimberly Burke and Ashley Moore, both of Roanoke; Daysha Butler, Kali Cobb, Brooke Frix and Christen Payne, all of Southside; Demetris Bishop, Matthew Challender, Kayla Hurst, Diana Lee, Emily Nash, Antrena Twyman, and Robert Williamson, all of Talladega; Briana Almon, Catherine Cross, Marjorie Fincher, Chadwick Samples and Fred Wright, all of Weaver; Brittney Kennedy and Caroline Sikes, both of Wedowee; Aaron Ginn, Wesley Hyatt, William Owens, Rana Taylor and Madison Villa, all of Wellington.
