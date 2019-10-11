Congrats ... J.D. Hess

Left to right, Eli Henderson, J.D. Hess and Sonny Brasfield.

Calhoun County Commissioner J.D. Hess was recently awarded a pin for 24 years as a county commissioner.

Left to right, Eli Henderson, J.D. Hess and Sonny Brasfield.

Calhoun County Commissioner J.D. Hess was recently awarded a pin for 24 years as a county commissioner.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...